Marriage, divorce issues discussed

MUSCAT: The National Committee for Family Affairs on Monday discussed the National Cooperation Programme between Oman and the Unicef.
The meeting presided over by Laila bint Ahmed bin Awadh al Najar, Minister of Social Development and Head of the Committee also reviewed proposals on “Protecting Children from Crime” and “Supporting Family Studies,” as well as touching on the reality of marriage and divorce in the Sultanate.
The meeting also approved minutes of the 3rd meeting of the committee for 2020. It also reviewed the implemented recommendations of the 3rd meeting for 2020.
