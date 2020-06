SALALAH – In the wake of a recent spike in Covid-19 cases in Salalah, the authorities have sealed the market area opposite the old Oman Cinema, popularly known as Bengali Market.

According to the latest Covid-19 bulletin of the Ministry of Health, Dhofar recorded 26 cases on Saturday, taking the total number to 326, of which 296 of them are in Salalah with 25 new cases.

