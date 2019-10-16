Maritime security reviewed

MUSCAT: The Maritime Security Centre, in coordination with the Ministry of Transport, on Wednesday held a meeting with the shipping agencies of the cruise ships visiting the Sultanate’s ports as part of the national efforts undertaken by the centre to ensure the safety of navigation in Omani maritime area and the ships visiting the Sultanate. The meeting included discussions on maritime security in the Sultanate, the duties of the shipping agent of the tourism transport companies, constant pursuit of ship safety, and promotion of maritime tourism in the Sultanate.

