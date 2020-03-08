Maritime History Hall inaugurated in new look

Muscat: The National Museum today inaugurated the Maritime History Hall in its new outlook. It also launched the trial version of the hall’s official website, both in Arabic and English, the “Card of Friends of Oman’s Museums”. The ceremony was held under the auspices of Sayyid Shihab bin Tarik al Said, Adviser of His Majesty the Sultan.

Maritime History Hall’s inauguration comes as part of a program to develop a narrative of fixed museums and their main components. The Museum focused on its efforts to determine the sources of ownership, lending and gifting of antiques of Omani origin or vestiges related to Oman locally and internationally.

The ceremony was attended by ministers, members of the National Museum’s Board of Trustees, Royal Family members, ambassadors and Jamal bin Hussein al Moosawi, Director General of the Museum, among other officials, dignitaries and interested individuals. –ONA