Marhaba Taxi reduces fares of on-demand services

Marhaba Taxi has reduced the prices of its on-demand services from Thursday. Under the newly revised fares, the meter will open at 800bz and onwards 150 bz will be charged for every km. The night charges will be the same.

With new fares, a distance of 30km, for example between Ruwi and Muscat Airport, will cost around RO5.

Speaking to the Observer, Yousuf al Hooti, project director at Marhaba, said the prices have been revised keeping in mind the increasing number of tourists expected to visit Oman during the Dubai Expo 2020 and Qatar Fifa World Cup 2022. As the number of tourists visiting these cities is naturally expected to increase, it is important that we offer on par services.”

Marhaba is the oldest of the three licensed taxi companies to operate in Muscat and currently has over 800 vehicles in the fleet. It may be noted that Careem, the ride-hailing app operating in the Middle East and North Africa and owned by Uber, withdrew from Oman earlier this month. Careem entered the Oman market in 2017 under agreement with Marhaba Taxi. According to Al Hooti, Marhaba Taxi has the licence to operate from Port Sultan Qaboos (PSQ), star hotels and on-demand services.

Marhaba offers app-based taxi services in Oman, alongside Mwasalat and OTaxi. The taxi users, including tourists, have told the Observer that fares of on-demand services are on the higher side. Prior to this announcement, Marhaba fares started from RO1.250 during day and RO1.4 at night.

Related