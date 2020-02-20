Marhaba taxi fares slashed

Muscat: Marhaba Taxis have reduced the prices of its on-demand services from February 20.

Under the newly revised fares, the meter will open at 800bz and onwards 150 bz will be charged for every km. The night charges will be the same.

With new fares, a distance of 30km, for example between Ruwi and Muscat Airport, will cost around RO5.

Speaking to be Observer, Yousuf al Hooti of Marhaba, project director at Marhaba, said the prices have been launched with keeping in mind the increasing number of tourists expected to visit Oman during the Dubai Expo 2020 and Qatar Fifa World Cup 2022. With the number of tourists visiting these cities naturally expected to visit, it is important that we offer on par services.”

Marhaba is oldest of the three licensed taxi companies to operate in Muscat and currently has over 800 vehicles in the fleet. It may be noted that Careem, the ride-hailing app operating in the Middle East and North Africa and owned by Uber, withdrew from Oman earlier this month.

Careem entered the Oman market in 2017 under agreement with Marhaba Taxi. According to Yooti, Marhaba Taxi has the license to operate from Port Sultan Qaboos (PSQ), star hotels and on-demand services.

Marhaba offers app-based taxi services in Oman, alongside Mwasalat and OTaxi. The taxi users, including tourists, have told the Observer fares on-demand services are on the higher side.

Prior to this announcement, Marhaba fares start from RO1.250 during day and RO1.4 at night.