Ban on raw marble slabs, blocks from Oman

Muscat: The chairman of the Public Authority of Mining (PAM), Eng Ahmed bin Hassan al Theeb, has issued a resolution 399/2019 regarding the ban on the export of raw marble from the country.

In the decision that was published in the official gazette on Sunday, PAM said, “It is prohibited to export raw marble, in the form of blocks, cubes, or slabs with thickness exceeding three centimeters, a decision is issued in this regard.”

“With the written approval of the CEO of PAM, the export of a number of cubes of marble ore, or slabs of more than three centimeters will be allowed, if the authority is convinced that the export is for the purpose of providing for construction projects of a special nature that require different measurements of the raw marble, which cannot be processed in the local factories within the Sultanate.”