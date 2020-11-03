Maradona admitted to hospital in Argentina

Argentine football great Diego Maradona was admitted to hospital on Monday for medical checks, his personal doctor announced. “It’s not a serious situation and we didn’t come for an emergency,” Leopoldo Luque told reporters outside the clinic in La Plata, south of Buenos Aires. Though he gave no details of Maradona’s condition, Luque said his patient would undergo a series of medical check-ups.

“He’s an elderly patient with many pressures in his life. It’s a time when we must help him. It’s very difficult to be Maradona,” Luque said of the star, who celebrated his 60th birthday on Friday. — AFP

