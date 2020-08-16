Local 

Many wilayats get rains

Oman Observer

A number of wilayats of the Sultanate on Sunday experienced moderate to heavy rains causing some wadis to overflow. Wilayats of North Al Sharqiyah (Mudhaibi and Ibra) received light to moderate rain leading wadis to overflow in villages of Al Naba’a, Al Haymaha and Al Yahmadi.

Wilayats of Ibri (Amla, Kabarah and the wilayat’s centre), Yanqul (Waqbah, Saie, Falaj Al Sederein) and Dhank caused some wadis to overflow in Dahira Governorate.

Parts of Al Dakhiliyah,too, experienced light to moderate rains that included Nizwa (Tanuf, Kamma, Smaith and Al Muatmer), Niyabat Al Jabel Al Akhdhar, Izki (Qala’t Al Awamer, Saima, Al Kharma and Al Qeraitain) and Buhla.

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 7574 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Sultanate to host Ironman Championship in March

Oman Observer Comments Off on Sultanate to host Ironman Championship in March

Message loud, clear: No stickers on walls

Oman Observer Comments Off on Message loud, clear: No stickers on walls

‘Glorious Nov Round the World’ concludes

Oman Observer Comments Off on ‘Glorious Nov Round the World’ concludes