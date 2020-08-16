Many wilayats get rains

A number of wilayats of the Sultanate on Sunday experienced moderate to heavy rains causing some wadis to overflow. Wilayats of North Al Sharqiyah (Mudhaibi and Ibra) received light to moderate rain leading wadis to overflow in villages of Al Naba’a, Al Haymaha and Al Yahmadi.

Wilayats of Ibri (Amla, Kabarah and the wilayat’s centre), Yanqul (Waqbah, Saie, Falaj Al Sederein) and Dhank caused some wadis to overflow in Dahira Governorate.

Parts of Al Dakhiliyah,too, experienced light to moderate rains that included Nizwa (Tanuf, Kamma, Smaith and Al Muatmer), Niyabat Al Jabel Al Akhdhar, Izki (Qala’t Al Awamer, Saima, Al Kharma and Al Qeraitain) and Buhla.