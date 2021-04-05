Manufacturing in SE Asia returns to growth

BANGKOK: Manufacturing in violence-wracked Myanmar dipped to a record low in March even as neighbouring countries saw “return to growth,” according to a survey of factory managers.

While “both output and new orders increased” across the region, according to IHS Markit, “another severe decline” was recorded in Myanmar “as factories remained closed amid political turmoil.”

The findings were published as part of IHS Markit’s monthly Purchasing Managers’ index, which canvasses around 2,100 factory bosses across seven South-east Asian countries.

Elsewhere in the region, the “strongest upturn” in March factory output was in Vietnam, which was one of the few countries to record GDP growth last year.

Growth was also reported in Indonesia, the Philippines and Singapore in March, while output in Thailand and Malaysia hovered slightly below expansion, according to the index’s metrics. — dpa