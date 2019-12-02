Manthri receives Pakistani minister

MUSCAT: HE Dr Yahya bin Mahfoudh al Manthri, Chairman of the State Council, received on Monday, Dr Noor-ul Haq Qadri, Minister of Awqaf and Religious Affairs of Pakistan, and his accompanying delegation as part of his current visit to the Sultanate.

At the beginning of the meeting, the Council Chairman welcomed the progress in Omani-Pakistani relations.

He stressed the importance of such visits in consolidating the existing strong relations between the two countries and opening new paths of cooperation between them, pointing in this regard to the visit by the President of the Pakistani Senate to the Sultanate in March this year.

For his part, the Pakistani Minister of Awqaf and Religious Affairs expressed happiness about the visit to the Sultanate, expressing his aspiration to further development, prosperity and development in the relations of the two friendly countries.

He underscored the Sultanate’s outstanding efforts in safeguarding regional stability in the Middle East and the Gulf region and supporting world peace, stressing the leading role played by the Sultanate in maintaining tolerance and moderation, the values of dialogue between religions and cultures.

