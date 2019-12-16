Manthri receives GCC Supreme Council Advisory Board Office delegation

MUSCAT: Dr Yahya bin Mahfoudh al Manthri, State Council Chairman, received on Monday a delegation representing the Consultative Authority of the GCC Supreme Council, headed by Ahmed bin Saeed al Hassani, Director-General of the Office.

During the meeting, the Chairman warmly welcomed the delegation and noted the role of the Consultative Authority Affairs Office of the Supreme Council for the Cooperation Council in expanding the base of consultations between member states. In addition, it carries out studies on several topics and in various fields in a manner that supports the work-process of the Council and enhances joint Gulf action.

He expressed the readiness of the State Council to cooperate with the Consultative Authority Affairs Office, in a way to enable achieving of mutual benefits by exchanging experiences and developing skills.

Al Hassani, Director-General of the Consultative Authority Affairs Office of the Supreme Council for the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf, provided a summary of the Consultative Authority of the Supreme Council for the Cooperation Council.

He said the Consultative Authority Affairs Office is an administrative body that assists the Consultative Authority of the Supreme Council and is linked to the General Secretariat of the Cooperation Council, pointing out that the office officially started its duties from its permanent headquarters in Muscat in October 2003.

Dr Isam bin Ali al Rawas and Mohamed bin Yousuf al Zarafi, State Council members, attended the meeting.

During the visit to the Council, the delegation met Abdullah bin Saleh al Buraiki, Assistant Secretary-General for Information and Public Relations, Ataf bint Omar al Marhoon, Assistant Secretary-General for Information and Research Centre Affairs, and department directors and employees of the Council. During the meeting, both sides reviewed the prospects of cooperation between the State Council and the Office of the Consultative Authority Affairs in technical and training fields.

