Mantheri leads Sultanate’s delegation at NAM summit

HM’s greetings to Azerbaijan President conveyed

BAKU: President Dr Ilham Aliyev of the Republic of Azerbaijan received in the Residential Palace on Thursday Dr Yahya bin Mahfoudh al Mantheri, Chairman of the State Council, head of the Sultanate’s delegation, taking part in the 18th Summit of Heads of State of Government of the Non-Aligned Movement, scheduled to be held in Baku on October 25 and 26.

During the meeting, Dr Al Mantheri conveyed greetings of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos to President Aliyev along with His Majesty’s best wishes of good health and happiness to him and the friendly Azerbaijani people further progress and prosperity.

On his turn, the Azerbaijani President asked Dr Al Mantheri to convey his greetings and best wishes of good health and happiness to His Majesty the Sultan and the Omani people further progress.

The meeting discussed relations of cooperation between the Sultanate and the friendly Republic of Azerbaijan and means of enhancing them on various fields. — ONA