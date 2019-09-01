Head stories 

Manpower services, gadgets top in plaints

Oman Observer

Muscat, Sept 1 – There has been a 12-per cent increase in the number of complaints registered at the Public Authority for Consumer Protection (PACP) until the first half of 2019. As per the report by PACP, the highest number of complaints came from the manpower services sector (1,042), followed by electrical appliances (964), aluminium workshops, carpentry, and blacksmithing (910), vehicle repair workshops (716), car agencies and services (712). Other complaints were from the consumer food services, tyres, vehicle parts, telephones and services, contracting and building materials, kitchens, furniture and furnishings, restaurants and cafes, clothing and textile services, and jewellery and accessories, as well as travel and tourism services, livestock and animal feed, barber and beauty salons services, in addition to other goods and services. PACP attributed the increase in complaints to several reasons, including the steady growth in the volume of diversified business activities, and the efforts made in promoting consumer awareness on rights and duties.

You May Also Like

Ancient Oman had trade links with Indus Valley

Oman Observer Comments Off on Ancient Oman had trade links with Indus Valley

Extreme heat grips Oman on summer solstice

Oman Observer Comments Off on Extreme heat grips Oman on summer solstice

Fee hike for 212 health services from Feb 1

Kabeer Yousuf Comments Off on Fee hike for 212 health services from Feb 1