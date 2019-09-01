Manpower services, gadgets top in plaints

Muscat, Sept 1 – There has been a 12-per cent increase in the number of complaints registered at the Public Authority for Consumer Protection (PACP) until the first half of 2019. As per the report by PACP, the highest number of complaints came from the manpower services sector (1,042), followed by electrical appliances (964), aluminium workshops, carpentry, and blacksmithing (910), vehicle repair workshops (716), car agencies and services (712). Other complaints were from the consumer food services, tyres, vehicle parts, telephones and services, contracting and building materials, kitchens, furniture and furnishings, restaurants and cafes, clothing and textile services, and jewellery and accessories, as well as travel and tourism services, livestock and animal feed, barber and beauty salons services, in addition to other goods and services. PACP attributed the increase in complaints to several reasons, including the steady growth in the volume of diversified business activities, and the efforts made in promoting consumer awareness on rights and duties.

