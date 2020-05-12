Local Main 

Manpower ministry clarifies on 50 per cent salary cut

Oman Observer

Muscat: The Ministry of Manpower said it has followed what has been circulating with regard to the 50 per cent reduction from the wages of Omani workforce in the private sector instead of 30 per cent.

The ministry said the Supreme Committee for tackling COVID-19 has not set a percentage for wage reduction giving the affected establishments the right to advance the employees’ paid annual leave.

After the employees’ annual leave has been used up, the employer can negotiate for reducing their salary for a three-month period against shorter working hours, the ministry explained.

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232.

observer has 6336 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Diabetes drive tomorrow

Oman Observer Comments Off on Diabetes drive tomorrow

Seeb farm raided, 47 people arrested

Oman Observer Comments Off on Seeb farm raided, 47 people arrested

RO 12.4-million institute to train oil workers opens

Oman Observer Comments Off on RO 12.4-million institute to train oil workers opens