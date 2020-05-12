Manpower ministry clarifies on 50 per cent salary cut

Muscat: The Ministry of Manpower said it has followed what has been circulating with regard to the 50 per cent reduction from the wages of Omani workforce in the private sector instead of 30 per cent.

The ministry said the Supreme Committee for tackling COVID-19 has not set a percentage for wage reduction giving the affected establishments the right to advance the employees’ paid annual leave.

After the employees’ annual leave has been used up, the employer can negotiate for reducing their salary for a three-month period against shorter working hours, the ministry explained.