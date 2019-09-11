Manama investment forum on Nov 11

Omani entrepreneurs have been invited to take advantage of the investment opportunities that will be on offer at the 18th Arab Businessmen and Investors Conference (ABIC) and the third edition of the World Entrepreneurs Investment Forum 2019 (WEIF 2019), to be held in Manama from November 11 to 13.

More than 1,500 participants from across the globe including key policy decision-makers, regulators, business investors, entrepreneurs, and global influencers.The event will be held under the patronage of King Hamad bin Isa al Khalifa, King of the Kingdom of Bahrain under the slogan: “Fourth Industrial Revolution: Shaping the future – Digital disruptions for a better tomorrow.” The announcement was made at a press the conference hosted by Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI) with the attendance of a delegation from Bahrain Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI).

Rashid Amer Al Musalhi, Deputy Chairman of OCCI for Administrative and Financial Affairs said, “The 18th Arab Businessmen and Investors’ Conference has played a significant role over the past few years as an integral Arab platform for Arab businessmen to meet, creating several networking opportunities. This year’s conference will focus on the impact of the 4th Industrial Revolution on the business world.”

