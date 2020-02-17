Management techniques in sports institutions course begins

Muscat: Oman Olympic Academy’s first courses for 2020, which titled “Modern Management Techniques in Sports Institutions at OOA” kicked off on Monday morning and will continue until tomorrow “Wednesday”.

The importance of this course comes within the framework of developing the Omani cadres in the scientific and practical aspects of sports administrators and enabling them to obtain the improvements in various fields such as planning and design. It also aims to gain more information in an effort to develop practical and skill aspects for members of sports institutions, and to identify modern foundations in building training programmes according to principles and theories of sports science.

The course is lectured by Dr. Ali bin Abdul Rahman Al-Bakri – Head of Sports Development Department at Qatar Olympic Academy, and he is a lecturer at many sporting events, and a number of sports administrators and specialised officials from various sports institutions in the Sultanate participate in the course.

This has summarised the axes of the first day of the session in identifying the elements of administrative thought and the basic values and symbols of the Olympic Movement, and the use of scientific science and principles in the design of administrative programmes.

In addition to learning about the proper planning method for developing management, and developing the level of learners using the latest techniques in the field of modern management in sports institutions

