Man Utd squad is big enough, says Solskjaer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes Manchester United have the squad depth to compete this season despite a lack of new arrivals in the transfer market. Solskjaer had stressed the need for new signings after United’s 2-1 defeat by Sevilla in the Europa League semifinals last season but Dutch midfielder Donny van de Beek remains the Premier League club’s only signing of the summer. “We’ve got players we believe in,” Solskjaer told reporters ahead of Sunday’s Premier League clash against Tottenham Hotspur. “The window is still open and the club know my view and we’re here to strengthen in the long-term.” — AFP

