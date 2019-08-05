Man Utd make Maguire world’s most expensive defender

LONDON: Manchester United signed Harry Maguire from Leicester on Monday for a reported £80 million fee that makes the England centre-back the world’s most expensive defender.

United have secured Maguire on a six-year contract with an option for a further 12-month extension.

The £75 million Liverpool paid for Virgil van Dijk in 2018 was the previous record fee for a defender.

However, Juventus’ capture of Van Dijk’s Netherlands team-mate Matthijs de Ligt earlier this month (July) could rise to 85.5 million euros (£77 million) in add-ons.

It is also a record fee between Premier League clubs, surpassing Van Dijk’s move to Anfield from Southampton and Romelu Lukaku’s switch from Everton to Manchester United.

“I am delighted to have signed for this great club. I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at Leicester and would like to thank everyone at the club. However, when Manchester United come knocking on your door, it is an incredible opportunity,” Maguire told United’s website.

“From my conversations with the manager, I am excited about the vision and plans he has for the team. It’s clear to see that Ole is building a team to win trophies. I am now looking forward to meeting my new team-mates and getting the season started.”

Maguire, 26, could make his debut in his new club’s Premier League opener at home to Chelsea on Sunday and United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is confident he will live up to his hefty price tag.

“Harry is one of the best centre-backs in the game today and I am delighted we have secured his signature,” he said.

“He is a great reader of the game and has a strong presence on the pitch, with the ability to remain calm under pressure — coupled with his composure on the ball and a huge presence in both boxes — I can see he will fit well into this group both on and off the pitch.

“He has a great personality and is a fantastic addition to the club.”

Manchester City had been interested in Maguire, but Pepe Guardiola admitted on Sunday that the champions couldn’t afford his huge fee.

Meteoric rise

Maguire, 26, shot to prominence for his performances at last year’s World Cup as England reached the semifinals for the first time since 1990.

United were interested in his signature last summer, but baulked at Leicester’s asking price.

A year on and with the heart of their defence brutally exposed in finishing sixth in the Premier League last season to miss out on Champions League qualification, the Red Devils finally paid the fee the Foxes’ demanded.

Solskjaer had made strengthening central defence a priority, with that need only becoming more acute when Eric Bailly suffered a knee injury during the pre-season tour of China which is expected to keep him out for at least four months.

Maguire’s arrival also continues the trend of United targeting young British talent rather than big-name foreign imports.

The English giants have already splashed nearly £70 million on promising youngsters Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka. — AFP