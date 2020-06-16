Man sentenced to 3 years in jail for hate tweets

Muscat: An Omani man was sentenced to three years in jail after he was found guilty by the Appeals Court (criminal department) of provoking hatred and disunity among the population. The convict was also sentenced to three months in jail for using the social media to disturb the public order.

As per the ruling, the severer punishment of the two should be implemented. The judge also ordered the confiscation of the convict’s phone and the deactivation of his Twitter account.

The Public Prosecution thanked those who reported the publication affirming that it is moving ahead in monitoring violations on social media particularity the contents that target the social fabric and provoke hatred on a sectarian or regional ground. — ONA