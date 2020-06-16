Main 

Man sentenced to 3 years in jail for hate tweets

Oman Observer

Muscat: An Omani man was sentenced to three years in jail after he was found guilty by the Appeals Court (criminal department) of provoking hatred and disunity among the population. The convict was also sentenced to three months in jail for using the social media to disturb the public order.

As per the ruling, the severer punishment of the two should be implemented. The judge also ordered the confiscation of the convict’s phone and the deactivation of his Twitter account.

The Public Prosecution thanked those who reported the publication affirming that it is moving ahead in monitoring violations on social media particularity the contents that target the social fabric and provoke hatred on a sectarian or regional ground. — ONA

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 6818 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Jokha al Harthy and her works

Oman Observer Comments Off on Jokha al Harthy and her works

33 per cent fall in taxi numbers

Oman Observer Comments Off on 33 per cent fall in taxi numbers

Parts of Sultanate to get more rains

Oman Observer Comments Off on Parts of Sultanate to get more rains