Man sentenced to 3 years for harassment

An Egyptian court on Tuesday sentenced a former student to three years in prison for sexually harassing two young women, in a case that sparked outrage on social media under the #MeToo hashtag. The economic court, which tries cyber crimes, sentenced Ahmed Bassem Zaki “to three years in prison, finding him guilty of sexually harassing two girls over the phone, sending sexual photos to one of them and repeatedly contacting the other without her consent”, a judicial source said. Zaki, who is in his 20s, can appeal the verdict, the source added. Claims against Zaki emerged online in July in the form of testimonies. — AFP

