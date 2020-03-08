Main 

‘Man On Oman’ documentary on display tomorrow

Salalah: Upon the directives of His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik, Sayyid Mohammed bin Sultan al Busaidi, Minister of State, Governor of Dhofar, will preside over the screening of a display titled “Movement of Oman on Land of Oman” at Samhram Archaeological Park on Monday.

The documentary, which resounds over one of the hills of Samhram archaeological sites—with acoustic effects on the background—spans the history of Oman through the ages till the modern age.

Executed by the Office of His Majesty the Sultan’s Adviser for Cultural Affairs, seeks to enrich archaeological and cultural tourism. –ONA

