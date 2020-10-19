Main 

Man held on extortion charges

Muscat: Al Dhahirah Governorate Police Command arrested a person on charges of extortion.

The defendant is facing accusations of extortion and threatening a girl on social media and violating the Telecommunications Regulatory Law.

Legal procedures are yet to be completed against the defendant.

Meanwhile, North Al Batinah Governorate Police Command arrested an African person on charges of fraud.

The fraudster duped a citizen into giving him a large amount of money after claiming that he has an ability to double his money. Legal procedures are yet to be completed.

The Police Command in Muscat arrested an Asian housemaid on charges of stealing gold jewellery from her employer’s house.

Coast Guard boats at North Al Batinah Police Command apprehended 14 infiltrators of different Asian nationalities while attempting to enter the country illegally on board a people smuggling boat near Shinas coast.

