Local 

Man held for environmental charges

Oman Observer

Muscat: The Ministry of Environment and Climate Affairs (MECA) in cooperation with the Royal Oman Police (ROP) arrested a motorist for causing environmental damage.

The arrest was made after a video went viral on social media of a motorist driving his vehicle recklessly on a mountain and harming the wildlife. The ministry said it will take necessary actions against the accused.

The ministry affirmed that it will take legal actions against anyone who tries to destroy the environment or harm the wildlife and violate Environment Protection Law.

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232.

observer has 5728 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Volunteer work camp held at Jabal Akhdar

Amal Al Riyami Comments Off on Volunteer work camp held at Jabal Akhdar

Say ‘no’ whenever asked to share your bankcard PIN code

Oman Observer Comments Off on Say ‘no’ whenever asked to share your bankcard PIN code

Camel diet, training… a tradition well preserved

Oman Observer Comments Off on Camel diet, training… a tradition well preserved
Oman Observer

FREE
VIEW