Man held for environmental charges

Muscat: The Ministry of Environment and Climate Affairs (MECA) in cooperation with the Royal Oman Police (ROP) arrested a motorist for causing environmental damage.

The arrest was made after a video went viral on social media of a motorist driving his vehicle recklessly on a mountain and harming the wildlife. The ministry said it will take necessary actions against the accused.

The ministry affirmed that it will take legal actions against anyone who tries to destroy the environment or harm the wildlife and violate Environment Protection Law.