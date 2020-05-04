Main Oman 

Man dies as car hit stray camel in Al Sinaina in Oman

Oman Observer

Al Sinana: An Omani was killed when his vehicle rammed into a stray camel on the main highway in Al Sinaina late Sunday night.

Royal Oman Police urges motorist to abide by the speed limit, be cautious and avoid using smartphone while driving.

Stray animals continue to pose a threat to the lives of motorists on the main roads in several places in Al Dhahira and Al Buraimi governorates.

Al Sinaina Municipality earlier proposed sticking reflective tapes on the bodies of stray camels. Luminous tapes are made of phosphorus material that can be seen by drivers from a 300-metre distance thus alerting them to the danger ahead.

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232.

observer has 6207 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Oman-Saudi JV to develop Khazaen Economic City

Conrad Prabhu Comments Off on Oman-Saudi JV to develop Khazaen Economic City

MOH denies reports of Covid 19-related death in Oman

Oman Observer Comments Off on MOH denies reports of Covid 19-related death in Oman

Pacts inked for development of Dhofar Wind Power Project

Oman Observer Comments Off on Pacts inked for development of Dhofar Wind Power Project