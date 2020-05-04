Man dies as car hit stray camel in Al Sinaina in Oman

Al Sinana: An Omani was killed when his vehicle rammed into a stray camel on the main highway in Al Sinaina late Sunday night.

Royal Oman Police urges motorist to abide by the speed limit, be cautious and avoid using smartphone while driving.

Stray animals continue to pose a threat to the lives of motorists on the main roads in several places in Al Dhahira and Al Buraimi governorates.

Al Sinaina Municipality earlier proposed sticking reflective tapes on the bodies of stray camels. Luminous tapes are made of phosphorus material that can be seen by drivers from a 300-metre distance thus alerting them to the danger ahead.