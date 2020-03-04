‘Man A Means of Development’ conference kicks off

Muscat: The 2nd edition of the Arab Conference on Man Is A Means of Development started today under the theme “Future Roles for Public Administration Practices”. The opening ceremony was held under the patronage of Sheikh Khalid bin Omar al-Marhoon, Minister of Civil Service.

The two-day conference aims to shed light on the future roles of public administration practices and learn about the tools used to reinvent management and the requirements for achieving public-private partnership (PPP).

The conference, organized by the Ministry of Civil Service, also aims to enhance competitiveness and mechanisms for activating smart infrastructure to keep pace with the Fourth Industrial Revolution and benefit from the leading Arab and international experiences in this field.

The conference includes four panels discussion that include the presentation of 11 working papers, each of which addresses major issues that together constitute a future vision tackling the goals of the conference.

The conference included on its first day two working sessions, the first entitled: “Diagnosing the reality of management and fundamental challenges”. The second session came under the entitle of “Strategies of change to reinvent management” and it included 6 working papers.

The conference will be accompanied by 3 workshops on “Analyzing Competitiveness and Benchmarking Report”, “Re-engineering of Administrative Processes” and “Administrative Creativity and Innovative Thinking.”