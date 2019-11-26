Malta chief of staff quits over murder probe

VALLETTA: Malta government chief of staff Keith Schembri resigned on Tuesday, Prime Minister Joseph Muscat told reporters, as police continued their investigation into the 2017 murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Police sources said Schembri was being questioned in connection with the case, but gave no further detail. Neither Schembri nor his lawyer were immediately available for comment. Schembri had been facing pressure to resign from opposition politicians and Caruana Galizia’s family because of his alleged financial ties to businessman Yorgen Fenech, who was detained last week as a person of interest in the murder probe.

The alleged murder plot middleman Melvin Theuma was granted a presidential pardon on Monday in return for information he had given about the case. Local media reported that he had handed over audio recordings.

“What is happening now, and what happened last week is an operation that is hopefully solving the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder,” Muscat told this agency on Tuesday. “Whatever people might say, there is no impunity in this country.” — Reuters

