Covid-19: List of activities to open under fourth package
Muscat: As per the decision taken by the Supreme Committee on Covid-19, the Ministry of Regional Municipalities and Water Resources on Tuesday announced the list of the activities that have been exempted from the shutdown measures. The ministry said that reopened activities are required to follow health standards.
The following activities will be allowed to reopen from Wednesday, June 24.
The decision does not apply to shops located in public markets. The customers will be allowed with a 2-meter social distancing rule, apart from other health guidelines.
Malls and commercial complexes (with abidance by health guidelines)
Labour recruitment offices
Sale of used spare parts
Sale of textiles
Installation of CCTV cameras and protection systems
Sale of doors and windows
Sale of artificial jewellery
Sale of iron and aluminum products
Sale of paints and polishing materials
Sale of plastic and paper leftovers
Kitchen showrooms
Sale and repair of traditional weapons
Pottery and hand-made products
Electric lift and stairs companies
Sale of wood and iron boxes
Furniture upholstery
Sale of blacksmith requirements and aluminum chips
Vehicle seat upholstery
Ice factories
Masar-making shops
Sale and repair of musical instruments
Repair of ACs and washing machines
Tank factories
Ink filling
Sale of workshop requirements
Make of Omani khanjar
Financing offices
Customs clearance and shipping offices
Financial brokerage offices
Cleaning companies
Installation of thermal insulation
Artistic production offices
Sale of audiotapes
Metal printing
Metal turning
Sale and rent of wedding gowns
Laundry
Sale of wedding gowns
Sale of antiques and paintings
Garment workshops
Sale and installation of hotel and kitchen equipment
Advertising outlets
Men’s and women’s garments
Family consultants
Sale of glass
Cutting of used tyres
Car driving instruction offices
Hospitality services companies
Travel and tourism offices
Camel racetracks
Installation of gypsum work