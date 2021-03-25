Mallorca’s revival masks a slow, painful recovery for Spanish tourism

MALLORCA, Spain: German tourists flocking to the sunny shores of Mallorca for Easter are a boon for a few local businesses, but closed hotels and restaurants across the island are a reminder that Spain’s tourism sector is still years away from full recovery.

The spirit is flowing and holidaymakers are basking in the sun in Mallorca seaside bars popular with Germans, days after Berlin lifted coronavirus quarantine requirements for returning travellers.

But the tens of thousands who have hopped on last-minute flights are a fraction of the nearly 1.4 million foreign tourists, about half of them from Germany, that came to the archipelago in March and April last year.

“It’s really sad for the people who work here that the Germans can’t come here like they usually would,” said Birgit Sorensen, a psychologist who lives between Mallorca and Germany.

Foreign tourism to Spain plunged 80 per cent last year to 19 million visitors – its lowest in half a century – as global pandemic restrictions dramatically curtailed international travel.

Projections for the pace of the recovery vary, but a summer boom is off the cards and few contemplate a return to pre-pandemic levels before 2023.

Germany still advises against travelling and Britons, usually the second biggest group of foreign tourists on Mallorca, are not allowed to holiday abroad, leaving the resort of Magaluf favoured by rowdy British tourists, deserted. — Reuters