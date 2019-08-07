Mall of Oman on track for 2021 opening

Majid Al Futtaim, the leading shopping mall, communities, retail and leisure pioneer across the Middle East, Africa and Asia, has announced that construction of Mall of Oman — its fifth and biggest lifestyle destination in the Sultanate of Oman — is on track with the completion of two major infrastructure milestones.

Set to open in March 2021, the Mall of Oman confirmed delivery of new roads and flyovers, connecting the mall to Interchange No 6 on the Muscat Expressway, and the completion of the Muscat Electricity Distribution Company (MEDC) Primary Substation.

Considered to be the biggest project of its kind in the Sultanate, Mall of Oman will have 145,000 sqm of retail space, a variety of dining outlets and a range of exciting lifestyle experiences. The mall will also include Oman’s largest VOX Cinemas, a Magic Planet family entertainment centre, a 12,200 sqm Carrefour Hypermarket and the largest indoor snow park in the Sultanate. The development of Mall of Oman is expected to contribute to the Sultanate’s Vision 2040 on economic diversification by creating meaningful job opportunities and raising the living standard of its citizens and residents.

“The tourism and retail sectors are integral to Oman’s economy and are poised to drive economic growth and contribute to diversification in the country. These objectives are aligned with Vision 2040 and we are privileged to be able to contribute to this vision as long-term partners and investors. By developing Mall of Oman, we continue to contribute to the growth of the local tourism industry and enable job creation for residents both during and post construction. A development project of this size and scope is beneficial to Oman’s citizens and residents and will positively contribute to economic and social development in the Sultanate,” said Ghaith Shocair, Chief Executive Officer Majid Al Futtaim Shopping Malls.

