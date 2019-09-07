Malinga picks up four in four as Lanka win

Kandy, Sri Lanka: Lasith Malinga claimed four wickets in four balls for the second time in his career to lead Sri Lanka to a 37-run consolation win over New Zealand in the third Twenty20 international on Friday.

Malinga returned career-best figures of 5-6 to bundle New Zealand, who won the series 2-1, out for 88 while chasing 126 in Kandy.

The 36-year-old Malinga bowled Colin Munro for 12 on the third ball of his second over to become the first T20 bowler to claim 100 wickets as he began his demolition of the Kiwi batting.

He then sent Hamish Rutherford, Colin de Grandhomme and Ross Taylor back to the pavilion on balls four, five and six as he raised the roof in front of a raucous home crowd. New Zealand slipped to 15 for four.

“Yorker was my best ball, I only try my best to bowl the right line and right length,” Malinga, known for bowling yorkers with his slinging action, said.

“Really happy that we won the match, I am a wicket-taking bowler when I play for Sri Lanka… I always want to give all my experience to the youngsters before the (T20) World Cup (next year).”

It was only the third time a bowler had taken four wickets in as many balls in internationals, after Malinga himself against South Africa at the 2007 World Cup, and Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan earlier this year. — AFP

Related