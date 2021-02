KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s economic slump is expected to have deepened in the fourth quarter due to sustained restrictions on movement and business to curb the spread of the coronavirus, a Reuters poll showed on Tuesday.

The median estimate of 12 economists pointed to the economy shrinking 3.1 per cent in the October-December quarter from a year ago, following on from the 2.7 per cent contraction in the third quarter.

Economic recovery was likely to have “virtually stalled” in the final quarter of last year as sustained movement restrictions to clamp down on the spread of Covid-19 hit consumption, even as exports improved, Capital Economics said in a research note.

— Reuters

