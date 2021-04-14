Malaysian tourism revival efforts worth emulating

Many countries are still suffering from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, notwithstanding optimistic statements by some world leaders that an end to the crisis is on the horizon.

Nations continue to take all precautions against the spread of the infection, notably by ramping up vaccination campaigns and implementing stimulus and support policies, especially in the tourism sector that has been badly impacted in particular.

There are many countries that depend on tourism and are working to reactivate their role especially as the summer travel season is on the horizon.

Among these countries is Malaysia, which receives millions of tourists every year from the Indian subcontinent, Arab region and other parts of the world.

The Malaysian Tourism Authority recently took part in the Gulf Virtual Travel Exhibition alongside the presence of a number of hotels, resorts and well-known tourist areas. The participants underlined their efforts to welcome new tourists and to ensure the safety amid the pandemic.

There was a time when GCC tourism to Malaysia was booming, with thousands of Gulf families heading annually to the resorts, tourist cities and other locations in that country.

Before the pandemic, hundreds of Omani families used to visit Malaysia during the summer holiday.

Hundreds of Omani students too pursue their university and postgraduate studies in Malaysian cities. Oman Air used to operate a direct flight to Kuala Lumpur and onward to Singapore, but this service was stopped due to the current epidemic.

Everyone hopes that conditions will be created to restore tourism and movement between the two countries.

Many Gulf nationals and expatriates in the region visit

Malaysia especially for its appeal as a family-oriented holiday destination suitable for children of all ages who enjoy swimming or other amusement activities offered in many cities.

Malaysia has achieved a great economic renaissance not only in the field of tourism, but also in infrastructure and other economic sectors, which has also made it an attractive destination for industry and services.

It also enjoys many natural resources that generate income for the country and its people. With its history, heritage and distinctive cultural identity, it is a great destination for tourists of all backgrounds. It is also one of the countries that offer high-quality but affordable holidays — a feature that ensures large inflows of travellers.

Malaysia has been used to annually attracting tourists from several countries in the world, especially from the Indian market as a result of the deep-rooted historical and traditional relations between their countries.

Although the pandemic has impeded much of the tourism movement, Malaysia is continuing to take many measures and precautions to revive tourist inflows from the wider region, notably by assuring visitors of their health and safety and by providing all necessary amenities.