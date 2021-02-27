Malaysian pension fund EPF assets grow to value of $252 bn in 2020

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s Employees Provident Fund (EPF) saw its investment assets grew 7.9 per cent from a year earlier to a market value of 1.02 trillion ringgit ($252 billion) at the end of 2020, the fund said on Saturday.

At that growth rate, assets under management grew to 998 billion ringgit, said the 70-year-old government-linked pension fund.

The fund said it achieved a record gross investment income of 60.98 billion ringgit, despite market volatility last year.

The fund said equities remain its main driver of returns while fixed income assets provided stability.

Equities, particularly foreign stocks, brought in 28.71 billion ringgit while fixed income instruments provided 25.42 billion ringgit.

“While leading stock indices lost as much as 40 per cent in the first quarter, the EPF took the opportunity to rebalance its portfolio by acquiring shares that were fundamentally strong at attractive prices’’, it said.

Thirty-three per cent of the EPF’s investments across all asset classes were overseas as of December. — Reuters