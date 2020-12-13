Asia World 

Malaysia seizes record haul of crystal meth

Oman Observer

Malaysia’s maritime agency said on Sunday it had seized more than two tonnes of crystal methamphetamine worth 105.9 million ringgit ($26.2 million) from a boat off the country’s west coast, its largest-ever haul of the drug. Malaysia has made several record busts of crystal meth in recent years.
Authorities have said the intercepted shipments were part of a multibillion-dollar illicit drug trade. The latest discovery came on Wednesday when a Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) patrol encountered a recreational boat moving suspiciously off Penang island. — Reuters

