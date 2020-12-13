Malaysia seizes record haul of crystal meth

Malaysia’s maritime agency said on Sunday it had seized more than two tonnes of crystal methamphetamine worth 105.9 million ringgit ($26.2 million) from a boat off the country’s west coast, its largest-ever haul of the drug. Malaysia has made several record busts of crystal meth in recent years.

Authorities have said the intercepted shipments were part of a multibillion-dollar illicit drug trade. The latest discovery came on Wednesday when a Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) patrol encountered a recreational boat moving suspiciously off Penang island. — Reuters

Related