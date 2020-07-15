Malaysia repatriates 113 nationals

Muscat: The Embassy of Malaysia in Muscat facilitated the repatriation of 113 Malaysians from the Sultanate on Wednesday.

The Malindo Air flight carried Malaysians with the end of the employment contract, urgent medical cases, family members, pregnant women, and those faced with urgent family matters. The flight is scheduled to arrive on Thursday morning.

“We are thankful to the authorities of the Sultanate of Oman for their support in sending the second Malaysian repatriation flight from the Sultanate of Oman. The first flight left on May 17,” said Muhammad Azmi Abdullah Sukiang, Charge d’affairesat the Embassy of Malaysia in Oman.

He expressed gratitude to the Omani Government for extending all possible support for the repatriation flight.

There are almost 600 Malaysians registered with the Embassy in the Sultanate.