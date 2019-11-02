Business 

Malaysia rejects less than $2 bn Goldman offer over 1MDB

Oman Observer

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia rejected a compensation offer of “less than $2 billion” from Goldman Sachs for the role of its subsidiaries in the multi-billion dollar 1MDB scandal, an aide to the country’s prime minister said on Saturday. Huge sums were stolen from Malaysian state fund 1MDB in a fraud allegedly involving former prime minister Najib Razak and his cronies, and spent on everything from high-end real estate to a luxury super-yacht. Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad (pictured), who reopened an investigation into the scandal after seizing power last year, told the Financial Times his government spurned a much smaller offer by the Wall Street titan. “Goldman Sachs has offered something like less than $2 billion,” he said in a Friday interview with the newspaper. — AFP

