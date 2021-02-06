Business 

Malaysia Airlines aircraft lessors to vote on restructuring

Oman Observer

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia Airlines’ aircraft operating lessors will vote on the airline’s restructuring scheme on Wednesday. The lessors are among 40 creditors to which the airline owes 16 billion ringgit ($3.9 billion).
To push ahead with its restructuring — a major step for the company, long beset by high costs and a bloated workforce and further upended by Covid-19 — Malaysia Airlines needs approval from aircraft operating lessors holding at least 75 per cent of the money owed.
Malaysian Aviation Group (MAG), confirming the date of the meeting first reported by The Edge Weekly, said creditors have been divided into seven classes and that it is only taking aircraft operating lessors to the British court that is adjudicating its restructuring plans. Last month, MAG said it had obtained the court’s approval to proceed with the meeting, the outcome of which will be reported to the court at a hearing on February 22. — Reuters

You May Also Like

OAMC participates in Dubai Airport Show 2017

Oman Observer Comments Off on OAMC participates in Dubai Airport Show 2017

PDO signs $35 million deals with Omani firms

Oman Observer Comments Off on PDO signs $35 million deals with Omani firms

Vermilion to drill new exploration wells in central Europe

Oman Observer Comments Off on Vermilion to drill new exploration wells in central Europe