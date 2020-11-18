Local 

Mala’a Centre announces soft launch of its pilot operations

Oman Observer

Muscat: Oman Credit and Financial Information Center (Mala’a) on Wednesday announced the soft launch of its pilot operations.

The Official Launch of the Centre’s operations will commence on January 1, 2021 for the Banking & SME sectors.

The Centre has been established as part of Central Bank of Oman’s three-year Strategy (2019-2021), that aspires to constitute a National Databank for Credit and Financial Information in Oman and contribute in transforming the country into a knowledge-based Economy. It may be noted that Mala’a Centre was established through a Royal Decree 38/2019 issued on May 8th 2019.

The Centre acts as a state-of-the-art national databank for all Credit & Financial information in Oman. The information sought from the Centre shall empower members from cross-sectors to assess their respective clients’ solvency, improve loan quality and thereby reduce overall credit risk and defaults. In addition, it shall also reinforce and promote financial inclusion in the Sultanate.

The Centre has members from the banking, financial, Telecom, Insurance, and SME sectors. The Centre also integrates a number of government and private registers as data providers. –ONA

 

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 8741 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Ministry nod to hold religious lectures a must

Oman Observer Comments Off on Ministry nod to hold religious lectures a must

Games corner for children with special needs

Oman Observer Comments Off on Games corner for children with special needs

Sultanate at Muharraq Capital of Islamic Culture 2018 ceremony

Oman Observer Comments Off on Sultanate at Muharraq Capital of Islamic Culture 2018 ceremony