Making the new school year meaningful for students

As part of its commitment to supporting the local community, Al Bustan Palace, a Ritz-Carlton Hotel, recently held a ‘Back to School initiative’, helping students have a great start to the new school year. Joining first grade students at Tawfiq School for Basic Education in Sidab, the ladies and gentlemen of the hotel donated school bags and school supplies, ran a number of fun and engaging activities.

“Since the establishment of Al Bustan Palace, a Ritz-Carlton Hotel, the community has always been at the heart of what we do, especially when it comes to the empowerment of young people. We were overjoyed to join the children of Tawfiq School as they embark upon their journey in education,” said Katrin Herz, General Manager at Al Bustan Palace, a Ritz-Carlton Hotel.

Through Community Footprints, the brand’s corporate social responsibility program, Al Bustan Palace, a Ritz-Carlton Hotel and its Ladies and Gentlemen are committed to contributing to the welfare of the local community through a busy schedule of charitable, educational, and volunteer-led activities. Most recently, the hotel conducted its Junior Hotelier Program, which hosted young students who spent a week experiencing the hotel from behind the scenes.