Making sweeping reforms more effective…

The recent restructuring of the government and merger of ministries and authorities has generated a sense of satisfaction in the society. These sweeping changes which were brought in the institutions of the state, its administration as well as in ministerial positions for the first time in four decades have come as a fresh air. These moves have generated lots of hopes and confidence everywhere.

These significant steps should bring change in the entire system which runs the government apparatus. The work culture in the government units also need to be improved. These are the major requirements to be done and integrate the system of work in a swift and healthy manner. Only this is how it would be seen as a qualitative transformation in the working of the country to address the aspirations of Oman Vision 2040.

This requires revisiting the laws, frameworks and the systems in the government to make them more compatible with future developments and aspirations. This is how the entire system can match well with everybody’s hopes.

There is no doubt that the changes which took place in the government organisations through 28 Royal Decrees were aimed at fine-tuning them and pumping young blood into their arteries. This is also with the view that this will open space for scientific competencies to serve the country. This is what the government requires today.

We all understand well that this is the knowledge which develops nations, strengthens the foundations laid by our forefathers and brings lot of positive changes in the surroundings and expedite national action in the service of the country. Now, it is most expected and natural that after these sweeping changes everywhere in the government and its various organisations at all levels, changes, updating and modernisation of laws will follow.

Changes are successful only if they are supported by strong and revised laws in which large-scale powers are entrusted to do the job effectively. This is how new horizons will open for actions for achieving the aspirations of the new Omani vision. People should also be educated about the laws and their changes. If there is popular support to these laws, it will bring positive results and will meet its objectives. Any law needs innovative and creative skills from the minister or official concerned. Without ‘out of box thinking’ all these efforts will be futile.

Frameworks should determine the objectives of the organisations which have to be achieved at all costs. These efforts should be assessed quarterly, and looked into the challenges. If they are not regulated by an effective system, they will not be able to match the aspirations of the people. Nobody wants to ignore laws. Therefore, it is essential to have them updated and revised. If some laws are not in tune with times, they should be revisited.

While making all these moves, one should not ignore the work culture and ethics in the government agencies. They also need changes. The existing practices should be monitored and revisited to make the office hours more productive and effective. Along with this, culture of protecting public properties should also be inculcated in the minds of the people. They should understand well that these public properties were not less important than private properties. All this requires massive media campaign to create awareness.

We are hopeful that there will be massive changes in the laws regulating the work of the government organisations, make them swift, simple and more responsive. The process requires careful and precise revision to reach right conclusions and bring changes. Everyone has to walk hand in hand and shoulder to shoulder to take the country to another height of development and progress.

