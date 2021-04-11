Making aquaponics accesible to urban homes in Oman

Fisheries resources are depleting. This is based on the statistics reported by FAO who pointed out that 75% of the commercial fish stock has collapsed or has been overused.

To address this issue, one of the promising solutions is to encourage people and companies to invest in aquaculture which has been expanding in the GCC in the last five years.

iLab Marine is an Omani startup company that has entered the market to revolutionise the sustainable use of the environment and fisheries sectors in Oman.

“We are working on introducing reliable monitoring and measurement solutions to increase productivity in aquaculture, as well as utilising fish farming side products in farming,” Waleed al Maawali said, CEO of the company.

“Aquaculture, however, is still an industrial activity which needs huge investments,” Al Maawali pointed out.

Al Maawali’s startup is a promising one because the world suffers from food sustainability challenges especially with arid land and limited water resources. Farming manpower is also declining. According to the World Bank, 80 million people are transitioning from the village to urban cities every year.

“Hence, we need to re-envision farming in urban cities as the future of food sustainability,” Al Maawali said.

The startup’s main product is “Rayhan”, an aquaponic farming unit that would enable micro-sustainability for families.

“Rayhan allows people to farm fish along with growing premium organic vegetables, such as Basil, Lolo lettuce, and Kale. Rayhan provides a complete healthy “Mediterranean diet” by providing a sustainable source of vitamins and protein for the whole family,” he said.

For those who are not familiar with the subject, aquaponics is the act of cultivating fish and plants in one system (basically, crop farming and fish farming together).

“Fish waste is rich in nutrients that help plants grow faster. Fish waste is first being filtered before transferred to the plants, where they absorb and purify water for the fish in a water-recycling system,” Al Maawali explained.

Al Maawali said that through aquaponic, we can, as a society, conserve fish stock and transform dull polluted towns into green vibrant gardens.

Walid shared that the product is very important for many reasons. “Rayhan conserves land and water resources as it requires 90% less space and water than traditional farming practices, hence fits balcony in an apartment. It also provides 100% organic sustainable source of premium food for the family, saving the family 80% money when buying the same items from the grocery store,” he shared.

“Urban people also can now practice gardening without having to worry about the availability of soil or space in their backyard. To add, gardening as an activity has been proven to relieve stress and bring mental joy during lockdown and quarantine,” he added.

He noted that the product requires specific circumstances that consumers should take into consideration.

“Since Rayhan is an outdoor gardening unit, it’s recommended to use it outdoor in a shaded area. Avoiding direct sunlight during the afternoon. It’s also advised to grow leafy greens, as they require less maintenance and can adapt quickly in the unit. The unit requires daily feeding of fish, weekly dose of iron, and monthly cleanup of the whole system. With proper usage, the system can produce 15-25 kg of lettuce within one month,” he recommended.

The product has many features that make it a reliable choice for consumers. “The products are fully organic; it does not rely on chemical fertilizers nor pesticides to cultivate plants. We also understand that this is a new field for many people, thus we train and guide our clients step-by-step through the aquaponics process and provide all equipment they need to start growing. Our customer support team is always welcoming constructive feedback and listening to each client needs,” he explained.

The product has been formally approved and proven and is now available in the market for commercial production.

“Rayhan has been supported by the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, and Water Resources. The government entity credited our product by testing it to convey best practices in aquaponics. Also, they provided us consultancy as well as open access to greenhouses to conduct experiments with the unit,” he said.

Rayhan is available in the market with two variations. “Rayhan-30 allows people to farm 30 plants and Rayhan-50 allows the farming of 50 plants. Rayhan-30 is available for 89 OMR and Rayhan-50 for 159 OMR. Both versions are accompanied by fish and plants, as well as one-month technical support,” he shared.

The product is available to order from the company’s website: www.ilabmarine.com/rayhan as well as our Instagram account (@rayha.ilab) and Whatsapp (+968 94448480)

In the future, “we plan to develop our product further by making it smaller and suitable for indoor farming, specifically to grow kitchen herbs and flowers. We are calling this unit “Viola”; the Italian synonym of “purple”. We already started gathering pre-orders “Viola” through our website,” he said.

“We hope to spread the word of sustainability, healthy lifestyle, and how practising organic smart farming can help to restore our ocean resources!” he said.

BY RUQAYA AL KINDI