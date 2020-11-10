Make world a better place: Sultan Qaboos Declaration Project

The Sultanate urged the world to help people live with dignity, basic rights and safety.

In its project titled “Sultan Qaboos Declaration Project on United Human Values”, the nation urged three basic principles to be implemented in the world to make the world a better place to live in.

Oman’s efforts in promoting a culture of peace, understanding, respect for and appreciation of life, help people preserve their identities and private lives, and consolidating the values of community partnership and social values are truly reflected in the draft Declaration.

“International relations and the relations with each other is crucial in maintaining a peaceful world and the Sultanate has always stood by this,” said Ali bin Khalfan al Jabri, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Information for Information. The initiative also aims at providing the necessary practical framework for international cooperation, empowering human beings and societies, and raising living standards to achieve their goals and aspirations.

“This declaration is an important initial step towards defining shared beliefs and bridging cultural gaps, as an essential element to peace, security and development,” said Mohammed bin Said al Mamari, Under-Secretary at the Ministry of Awqaf and Religious Affairs.

The second dimension is based on adopting a global ethical order that pushes people forward to uniting their obligations and efforts, protecting mankind and earth, and achieving peace, coexistence and understanding.

“Religious, cultural and ideological differences do not prevent, and are not an obstacle, to believing in our existence within common ground and united values, whether they stem from religious or non-religious foundations. The third dimension is about nurturing the spiritual values of human beings through reason, logic, philosophy and theology.”

Oman will observe the International Day for Tolerance (United Human Values) on November 16. Various ministries, including the Ministry of Information, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Health are joining together to observe the ITD.

Related