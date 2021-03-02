Make the most of pandemic to revive tourism

Hotels and national tourism sector as a whole, can make the most of the pandemic and reap greater benefits in future if certain steps to revive themselves are in place, according to an expert in business consultancy.

Thanks to the institutional quarantine, hotels in Oman are heaving a sigh of relief, however temporary it is.

The Covid-19 pandemic has literally stuck the hotel occupancy levels of Oman hard until the Government announced resuming of the international flights in October 2020.

“Never to forget that there had been several months of nil business and taking the time to restructure them, hone the skills of the manpower, fine tuning the nitty gritty factors of hospitality, can add fuel to their March towards excellence,” said Nimit Ramaiya, Senior Consultant, Business Advisory at Crowe.

Speaking to the Observer on the ‘Adaptive approach to face rebound tourism’, he said the recent surge in Covid cases once again hampers the almost lifted spirits of the hoteliers in Oman and the prospects of tourism rebounding this year looks desolate.

“With uncertainty looming in terms of regular business, most hotels including the luxury segment in Oman are working on a ‘come back’ marketing strategy thanks to a recovery plan in place by the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism.

Hoteliers expect visitors primarily from the GCC in 2021,” said Nimit.

However, in his opinion, this lull period can be made use of for multi-dimensional revival plan and the following five points can be useful for the sector to ponder over.

1) Use this low period for maintenance and makeover:

This is a perfect time to work on the pending improvement plans and ensuring the property has all safety features expected by the post-Covid pandemic travellers.

2) Adapt to remote technologies: Ensure that your business is as contactless as possible. This includes services like booking reservations, guest check-in and checkout, room assignment, meal orders, ordering SPA and other services, billing and payment and others. This could be possible with hotel property management system apps.

3) Update the health and safety techniques and communicate the same with travellers:

With contactless technologies in place, ensure that the property follows the health and safety policies to the letter. This includes having sanitation stations in place, avoiding workplace gatherings by staff, routine disinfestation of common areas and guest room.

4) Attract tourists and guests with transparency on Covid measures

The first surge of visitors, after the pandemic related restrictions are relaxed, shall be the ones that would want to take advantage of the enticing offers by the hotels. They would also be the ones that will promote the businesses for the hotels through their social media handles. It is therefore vital to communicate clearly on the steps taken and protocols in terms of cleanliness, social distancing & other measures to motivate them to select your hotel.

5) Promote conveniences at the property:

Convenience has always been one of the key parameters of the guests when selecting a hotel. The new wave of travellers will prioritise cleanliness, comfort and convenience as soon as tourism rebounds after the pandemic. The accommodations at the property can allow the guests to stick around and feel safe with fewer touch points when travelling.

As far as the hotels are concerned, this year’s promotions include promoting staycations for the residents, better deals for GCC residents and offers that promote the facilities at the property.

This has helped few hotels see their occupancy levels reach about 50 per cent of the regulated occupancy permitted by the government.

“Despite this, most hoteliers are confident that as normalcy returns Oman shall be one of the key travel destinations opted by the tourists. Recently the Muscat International Airport received 4-star rating by Skytrax in implementing health and safety measures to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the airport environment,” Ramaiya.

The hotels in Oman too are aware of how safety and cleanliness are most important criteria to compete. The industry must adapt to the ‘new norm’ and present the way hotels attract guests.

By Kabeer Yousuf