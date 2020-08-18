Make life a little suite-r with a staycation

Muscat: Embrace life’s suite-r side with JW Marriott Muscat. The luxury hotel is inviting guests to make meaningful memories with an exclusive offer the whole family will love.

Relax in spacious surroundings overlooking the hotel’s landscaped gardens, complemented by a full range of amenities for adults and children alike.

Making it all the sweeter, JW Marriott’s legendary cheesecake will be ready to welcome each guest on arrival. Choose from the JW signature classic, a perfect balance of buttery crust and soft, creamy filling. Or be among the first to try one of the hotel’s new and exclusive Omani-inspired Qahwa cheesecake, hand-crafted using fresh ingredients and the finest local flavors. With nourishing cuisines, beautiful and uplifting spaces, and warm, heart-felt service, a stay at JW Marriott Muscat is the perfect place to celebrate with loved ones.

Until September 30th 2020, Omani Nationals and Residents can experience mindful luxury in a Junior Suite for just OMR 69 per night, including taxes and service charge, as well as complimentary breakfast for two and 20% savings for all food and beverages. Guests will also be able to savor the famous JW Cheesecake duo and save 50% on a second connecting room in addition to other benefits.

“At JW Marriott Muscat we are constantly cultivating more ways to elevate our guests’ experiences with a desire to make their lives richer,” said Giuseppe Ressa, General Manager.

“We would like to welcome guests for a tailored experience the whole family will love, with fun activities for the kids and a chance for parents to replenish too. It is also the perfect opportunity for us to introduce Muscat to the brand’s world-famous cheesecake. Shareable and irresistible, let’s just say it’s the icing on the cake!”

Based on a ‘Mindful and Present’ philosophy, JW Marriott Muscat creates enriching experiences, while nurturing its guests’ overall happiness and well-being. With 304 well-appointed rooms and suites, world-class facilities, and a variety of cuisines, JW Marriott Muscat ensures guests leave feeling fulfilled and with a deep sense that “all is well”.

For reservations, please call +968 2492 0000 or email Reservations.jwmarriottmuscat@ marriott.com.