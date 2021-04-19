Make fasting in Ramadhan comfortable for people with diabetes

It is a known fact that there are risks associated with diabetes and fasting. According to experts, however, there are strategies for effective prevention.

Sumaira Fatima, Clinical dietitian and diabetes educator at IMC Sugar Apollo, said the management of people with diabetes who fast during Ramadhan is crucial to achieve and maintain good glycemic control pre and post Ramadhan.

What are the most common risks diabetic patients face while fasting?

“The most common risks associated are hypoglycemia, hyperglycemia, dehydration, electrolyte imbalance and renal (kidney) dysfunction,” explained Sumaira.

What are the areas diabetic people need to keep in mind?

The sacred month is back amid Covid-19 with partial lockdown and peaking summers. Fasting in Oman from pre-dawn to sunset will be 14 hours. Pre-health check-up and medications, right diet and nutrition, food timings, required carbohydrate intake, hydration, physical activity and rest have a significant role among diabetic people who wish to fast.

One of the most important things is to go through a check-up with your diabetologist/physician to know fitness and glycemic control. The medication and dosage are changed during Ramadhan because of long days of fasting.

These are Sumaira’s recommendations:

Include whole grains of your choice in suhoor to have a comfortable long day. Do not eat suhoor meal post-Taraweeh. The right way is to eat at early dawn before fajr prayers.

A whole cereal and good protein like whole-grain bread, oats, bulgur, plain muesli with either egg, low-fat cheese, low-fat milk, yoghurt and nuts will be nourishing.

Add crushed flax seeds, slices of avocado and chia seeds to delay the glucose absorption.

Avocado on toast and egg makes a simple one.

Do not skip Suhoor — meal of blessing.

These are the recommendations for individuals who are diabetic while breaking the fast:

Break your fast with dates, which is sunnah but limit to 3 or less. A light meal consisting of dates, mixing fruits with a bowl of whole-grain porridge or beans can complete the meal.

Keep the Iftar meal simple and small as it is the immediate meal after long days fast. Avoid frying, and opt for healthy cooking options using an air fryer, grill microwave, steam cooking.

Add up healthy choices like whole grain chicken or lean meat porridge, cooked or baked beans, lentils soup, simply cooked harees, quinoa with fish and vegetables, brown rice, mixed vegetables and lean meat stew which not only helps in good glycemic control but provides dense nutrition.

Avoid taking too many simple carbohydrate foods at one meal like juices, white flour savouries, desserts, potatoes, foods made of corn starch and rice starch which causes hyperglycemia spike in blood sugar later.

Include dairy products like milk, laban, yoghurt during post-Taraweeh hours where many people tend to feel hungrier. Avoid excessive eating post-Taraweeh.

Hydrate yourself with more water, lemon, mint water to avoid headaches and one must stay away from fruit juices with added sugars, energy drinks and carbonated drinks as it impacts sugars causing hyperglycemia.

Checking sugar level with a glucometer at home and taking insulin injection does not break the fast.

Stay aware of hypoglycemia (low sugar) points out Sumaira by checking glucose level at various times of the day, especially if you are using insulin injection. Be consistent with the medicine dosage advised by the doctor.

“If you experience hypoglycemia less than (4.5 mmol/L) correct it with fast-acting sugars like dates or juice or honey,” she advised.

Proper rest during the night and physical activity are essential for better glycemic control in Ramadhan. People with diabetes have a higher risk of getting infections with weakened immune systems. Together we need to act responsibly and follow the current Covid guidelines ensuring that social distancing is observed avoiding family gatherings, overcrowding of supermarkets and public places to help save lives and protect the health of everyone living around us.