Make every drive memorable in the Kia Telluride SUV

MUSCAT: With its stylish design, comfortable space, advanced technology and more, the Kia Telluride SUV does more than just move you forward.

The Telluride’s stylish exterior does demand a second glance. Contributing to this are the Bi-Function Projection Headlamps, LED Daytime Running Lights, 20” Alloy Wheels, LED Rear Combination Lamps and more. Arming you with the advantage of having great start to your days is the Remote Engine Start. During the summers when the heat could be discomforting, the Remote window control feature, can be a much needed advantage. Faster cooling, happier journeys.

A glance at the interior of the Telluride will reveal a very spacious cabin that has enough room to welcome occupants right up to the third row along with their well-packed belongings. That is a definite luxury.

Passengers can revel in the comfort of being surrounded with well-thought appointments that include USB charging port in every row, Leather Seats, Ventilated Front Seats, Power Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Walk-in Button, Rear Side Manual Curtain, Smart Tailgate, Roof Mounted Rear AC Control, Diffusing Roof AC Vents, Dual Independent Full Auto A/C, Audio Remote Control, Sunroof, 10.25-inch colour LCD with Smart Navigation, Rear Seat Driver Talk Mode, Rear Seat Quiet Mode and much more.

Powering the Telluride ahead on every journey is the 3.8L GDI engine that produces 291 hp and 36.2 kg.m. Torque. For exciting performance the engine is paired to an 8-speed automatic transmission.

The Telluride is made to go the distance and backing you on your ambitions is the Safety suite that includes Side and Curtain Airbags, Brake Assist System, Electric Parking Brake with Auto Hold, Front and Rear Parking Assist System, Self Levelling Rear Suspension, Head-up Display, Smart Cruise Control, Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist, Around View Monitor, Lane Following Assist, and much more.

Reliable International Automotive (RIA), the distributor for Kia in Oman provides a rewarding ownership experience for customers. Excellent product attributes and unmatched facilities easily ensure their absolute satisfaction, every mile of the way.