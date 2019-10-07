Majors fair showcases courses of study

Majors Fair 2019, an annual exhibition of specialisations offered by different faculties at the nine colleges of Sultan Qaboos University, began on Monday. The three-day event is being organised by the Centre for Career Guidance in cooperation with the teaching faculties of the university.

The opening ceremony, held at the Cultural Centre of the university, was presided over by Issa Hamad al Azri, Under-Secretary at the Ministry of Justice. The Vice Chancellor, officials and faculty members attended the function.

The fair aims to increase the newly admitted students’ awareness about the available specialisations, skills and prospective careers, and help them plan a successful career by choosing the appropriate specialisation. The event also serves the community service mission of the university by hosting vocational guidance specialists from various schools in the Sultanate through the National Centre for Vocational Guidance and disseminating information about the specialisations available in the university, thus providing career guidance to school students.

The exhibition is a meeting place for all academic disciplines available across the nine colleges at SQU, through which it presents a comprehensive information of around 60 disciplines, helping students to choose their university specialisations and for others to change their specialisations. The Deanship of Admission and Registration, the Ministry of Civil Service, the Ministry of Manpower and the National Youth Committee are also participating in the exhibition in addition to the academic faculties.

