Majority in Danish parliament back impeaching ex-minister

A majority of Danish lawmakers back impeaching former immigration minister Inger Stojberg, including members of her own centre-right Liberal Party, party tallies showed. Stojberg served as immigration minister from 2015 to 2019, and was known for her tough stance on immigration and asylum.

The calls for impeachment centre on a 2016 decision Stojberg made ordering the separation of married couples seeking asylum where one of the spouses was a minor.

The decision affected 23 couples, news agency Ritzau reported. A Syrian couple was later awarded damages. — dpa

