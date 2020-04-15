Local Main Uncategorized 

Major shopping centres closed for Covid-19 violations

The Municipality of Muscat in Seeb has closed two major shopping centers due to their non-compliance with the decisions of the Supreme Committee.

The municipality confirmed its firm in dealing with violations that constitute an attack on the community’s safety from the spread of Coronavirus.

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MOCI) has urged commercial centres and shops to abide by the precautionary and preventive measures which have been announced for them, in coordination with the Ministry of Health.

These measures are meant for regulating and organizing the process of shopping for consumers, in order to curb the spread of Coronavirus (Covid 19).

The ministry has made it clear that under these measures, consumers would enter these shopping centres in batches in a way that there is a safe distance of two meters between one consumer and the other at payment corners. Shopping trolleys and surfaces should be sanitized and the consumers must be provided sanitizers. Commercial centres or shops which ignore these guidelines would have to face legal actions.

The ministry said that the consumers should abide by these instructions without fail for their safety to prevent transmission of the pandemic. Only one person from a family should come to these places for shopping and they should avoid peak hours, which is normally between 7 pm and 10 pm. The consumers were also urged to shop through electronic applications.

